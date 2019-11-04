Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Are 'Squeezing Memories Into One Frame' With Aryan, AbRam And Suhana

Gauri Khan shared this image. (Image courtesy: gaurikhan )

If you want to see what a perfect family portrait looks like, check out Gauri Khan's latest Instagram entry. On Monday morning, the 49-year-old film producer and interior decorator posted a postcard-worthy photograph of herself along with her superstar husband Shah Rukh Khan and kids - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. Gauri did not reveal the destination in the photograph, but we can see the snow-capped mountains in the backdrop. The family of five can be seen happily posing for the camera in the picture. Sharing the picture on her Instagram profile, Gauri Khan captioned it: "Squeezing memories into one frame."

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri recently celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary. The star couple are parents to Aryan, 21 (their eldest child), Suhana and 6-year-old AbRam. Both Aryan and Suhana are pursuing their higher studies abroad while AbRam stays with his parents in Mumbai. SRK wished his wife by sharing a lovely post on social media and wrote: "Feels like forever, seems like yesterday.... Nearly three decades and dearly three kids old. Beyond all fairy tales I tell, I believe this one, I have got as beautiful as beautiful can be."

Other than being a film producer, Gauri Khan is an interior decorator. She has decorated homes for several Bollywood A-listers such as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar among others. She has designed restaurants like Arth and Sanchos and she also runs a store named Gauri Khan Designs in Mumbai

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan dubbed for Mufasa's character while Aryan Khan did the voice over for Simba for the Hindi rendition of The Lion King. Shah Rukh Khan hasn't announced an upcoming project as of now. He recently produced Netflix's web-series Bard Of Blood, starring Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Kirti Kulhari. Aanand L Rai's Zero remains his last release.

