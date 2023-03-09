Shabana Azmi Missed Holi Party In Mumbai - So She Made Up For It In Budapest

Shabana Azmi shared this picture. (courtesy: azmishabana18)

Shabana Azmi and her husband, writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar are known for throwing grand Holi parties, year after year. This year, too, the tradition continued. However, Shabana Azmi had to give the party a miss due to her busy shoot schedule. The veteran actress is currently shooting for the American military sci-fi series Halo in Budapest, Hungary. While she may be away from home, Shabana Azmi did not allow distance to put a damper on her Holi plans. Instead, she celebrated the festival of colours with the team of Halo and even shared pictures from the fun party. Sharing a photo, in which Shabana Azmi and friends are dressed in all-black outfits and doused with coloured powder, the actress wrote: “Holi hai! In Budapest.”

That's not all. Shabana Azmi also dropped a photo of the celebrations back home. The photo shared by the actress features Javed Akhtar with his son Farhan Akhtar, Farhan's wife Shibani Dandekar, and Shabana Azmi's sister-in-law, Tanvi Azmi. As mentioned above, the party was hosted by Javed Akhtar at their family home, Janki Kutir. In the caption, Shabana Azmi wrote: “Holi at #JankiKutir after Covid years. Gutted to have missed out because I'm shooting in Budapest.”

See the post:

Incidentally, the party was also attended by veteran actor-director Satish Kaushik, who died earlier today. The late actor had also shared a bunch of images from the party. The caption reads: “Colourful Happy Fun Holi party at Janki Kutir Juhu by Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi and Tanvi Azmi...Met the newlywed beautiful couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, and Mahima Chaudhry. wishing Happy Holi to everyone.”

On the work front, Shabana Azmi was last seen in the British romantic comedy What's Love Got To Do With It? directed by Shekhar Kapur. The film, with a screenplay by Jemima Khan, features an ensemble cast of Lily James, Shazad Latif, Emma Thompson, Sajal Aly, and Oliver Chris, among others.

Shabana Azmi will also be seen in Karan Johar's directorial project Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.