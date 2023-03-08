Holi 2023: Farhan-Shibani, Richa-Ali And Others At Javed Akhtar's Annual Party

Holi 2023: Farhan-Shibani and Richa-Ali at the party

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi held their annual Holi party on Tuesday, as they have for years. This year, though, only Javed Akhtar hosted the celebration – Shabana Azmi is filming season 2 of Halo in Budapest. Nevertheless, a good time was had by all at the family residence in Mumbai, Janki Kutir. Javed Akhtar's son Farhan Akhtar and wife Shibani Dandekar were top of the guest list – he wore Holi whites, she wore a colourful tie-dyed maxidress. See pictures of them here:

Also at the party were Richa Chadha, festive in red, and husband Ali Fazal.

Javed Akhtar cut a colourful figure. Actor-director Satish Kaushik attended as well.

Composer Anu Malik was at the party with his family.

Javed Akhtar took Holi-special pictures with the police personnel present to ensure security.

Shabana Azmi shared an Instagram Story of how the party went – her sister-in-law Tanvi Azmi featured in it.

Farhan and Shibani shared this post on their Instagram feeds wishing everyone a Happy Holi:

Earlier this week, Shabana Azmi shared a photo of herself in a mall in Budapest with a banner publicising Halo behind her. "Such fun to stand with the Halo banner in the Westend Mall in Budapest," she wrote. See her post here:

Halo is an American-made series based on the cult video game franchise. The sci-fi series stars Pablo Schreider, Bokeem Woodbine and Natasha McElhone in addition to Shabana Azmi. Farhan Akhtar, meantime, was last seen in an episode of Ms Marvel and is to direct Jee Le Zaraa starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.