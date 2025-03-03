<i>Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana</i>: Rajkummar Rao-Kriti Kharbanda's Film To Re-Release On This Date

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda, is re-releasing in theatres. The occasion is to celebrate Rajkummar Rao's 15 years in the film industry. The film will re-release on March 7, 2025.

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, directed by Ratnaa Sinha, is produced by Deepak Mukut, Vinod and Manju Bachchan, Neeraj Tiwari and Kaleem Khan under the banner of Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Soundrya Productions.

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana was originally released in 2017.

Speaking about Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Ratnaa Sinha revealed that he was grateful that the film struck the right chord with the masses.

She said, “Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana was released in 2017 and gradually found a place in audiences' hearts. For that, I will always be grateful. I've met people who have watched it more than 25 times, which truly shows the deep connection they feel with Sattu and Aarti, played by Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda respectively. I'm immensely thankful to Vinod Bachchan for giving me the opportunity to discover the director in me, and to audiences for the overwhelming love they've shown for the film.”

Vinod Bachchan shared his excitement about the re-release.

He said, “Cinema is all about timeless storytelling, and Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana is proof of that. Rajkummar's performance struck a chord with audiences, and as he completes 15 years in the industry, we wanted to celebrate this milestone in a meaningful way. This film holds a special place in our hearts, and we're thrilled to bring it back to theatres for audiences to relive its magic.”

Additionally, Deepak Mukut heaped praises on Rajkummar Rao's acting prowess, calling his journey nothing short of “inspiring.”

“From indie gems to mainstream hits, he has carved a unique niche for himself,” he lauded.

With the film's re-release, the makers aim to reach out to the new generation while giving longtime fans a chance to experience it once again on the big screen.

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana is about two people who are set to get married in an arranged marriage setup. The bride, however, runs away on her D-day, which changes their lives forever.