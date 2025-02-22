12 Years Of <i>Kai Po Che!</i>: Abhishek Kapoor Shares BTS Pics With Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, And Amit Sadh

Kai Po Che! was released in theatres on February 22, 2013. It was the big Bollywood debut of the late Sushant Singh Rajput. The film also featured Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh in lead roles.

The film completes 12 years today, and director Abhishek Kapoor shared a heartfelt post on Instagram. He wrote down a long caption, encapsulating the beautiful experience of making the film.

The caption read, "Some films don't just live on screen, they live in your heart, in your bones, in the spaces between memory & time. Kai Po Che! was one of those films. A story of friendship, dreams, & the unforgiving ways life can change in an instant."

He added, "I remember the dust on set, the heat of Ahmedabad, the sound of laughter between takes, & the quiet intensity when the cameras rolled. I remember the fire in the three boys; young, hungry, & raring to go. Fully prepared in their craft, ready to serve their characters. @sushantsinghrajput, @rajkummar_rao & @theamitsadh weren't just playing best friends, they became them. I was convinced they were Ishaan, Govi, & Omi."

He concluded, "A film isn't rich by its scale, but by the people who make it. And this one had some of the finest."

Kai Po Che! is based on Chetan Bhagat's 2008 novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life.

Abhishek Kapoor is celebrated for other films like Kedarnath (2018), Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021), and Rock On!! (2008) among others. His last directorial was Azaad starring Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan.