Sending Legal Notice To Tanushree Dutta Today, Says Nana Patekar's Lawyer

Nana Patekar's lawyer said legal notice is being sent to Tanushree (courtesy nana_patekar)

Highlights Nana Patekar will be taking legal action against Tanushree Dutta His lawyer said a notice is being sent to Tanushree Dutta Nana Patekar's lawyer says the notice demands Tanushree to apologise

Actor Nana Patekar's lawyer said today that a legal notice is being sent to Tanushree Dutta demanding she apologise for accusing Mr Patekar of harassing her on a film set 10 years ago. Yesterday, Mr Patekar told Times Now that he was considering suing Ms Dutta and said, "What do you mean sexual harassment? There were 50-100 people on the set with me." Tanushree Dutta has alleged that Nana Patekar was sexually aggressive with her while filming a song for a 2008 film that she later quit and that he also sent goons after her when she refused his advances.

Nana Patekar's lawyer Shirodkar told news agency ANI today, "In process of sending legal notice to Tanushree Dutta as she has made false allegations and has spoken untruth. We will send the notice later today which will basically a notice seeking apology for her statements making allegations."

Tanushree Dutta's version of events has been partly confirmed in tweets by journalist Janice Sequeira and Shyni Shetty who was then an assistant director on the sets of the film in question.

Tweets in support of Ms Dutta have been posted by Twinkle Khanna whose husband Akshay Kumar Ms Dutta named as an actor who made films with Mr Patekar despite allegedly knowing of his conduct, Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and several other film industry voices. Two of what would be the most powerful voices, however, have feigned ignorance - Amitabh Bachchan refused to comment when asked and Salman Khan claimed not to 'be aware' of the allegations.

Please read this thread before judging or shaming #TanushreeDutta a working environment without harassment and intimidation is a fundamental right and by speaking up this brave woman helps pave the way towards that very goal for all of us! https://t.co/f8Nj9YWRvE - Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 28, 2018

I believe #TanushreeDatta and @janiceseq85 recollection of the account. Janice is my friend, and she is anything but an exaggerator or a liar. And it's upto us to stand together. https://t.co/sF3mS5o1P8 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 28, 2018

I agree too. Survivors are survivors because they have dealt with something and come out on the other side. So believe them, respect them. @janiceseq85#TanushreeDuttahttps://t.co/L6bxaG5HPk - Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 28, 2018

It hurts to be #TanushreeDutta rn. To be alone, questioned. No woman wants publicity that opens the floodgates of trolling and insensitivity.What happened to her on set was intimidation.Her only fault was she didn't back down-takes a special courage to be #TanushreeDutta. - TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 27, 2018

Tanushree Dutta, best known for her films Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Chocolate, has also alleged that the director of the second film, Vivek Agnihotri, allegedly told her to "take off your clothes and dance" while filming and that Ms Dutta's male co-stars, Irrfan Khan and Suniel Shetty, spoke up in her defence.