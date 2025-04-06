Selena Gomez's March Photo Dump Is All About Loved-Up Moments With Fiance Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez is welcoming April with a special post. On Sunday, the singer-actress shared her March photo dump on Instagram.

The first frame featured a mirror selfie of Selena. Another showed Selena and her fiance Benny Blanco's names written in the sand. She also shared a group photo with Benny and her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short, Steve Martin and Meryl Streep.

Other snapshots captured behind-the-scenes moments from her beauty brand (Rare Beauty) shoot and scenes from the series with Martin and Steve. Several photos also offered glimpses into her everyday life.

Selena Gomez's caption simply read, “A few memories…”

Last month, Selena Gomez shared a hilarious video featuring her fiancé, Benny Blanco, attempting to do her makeup – and let us just say, things didn't exactly go as planned. While Benny might be a pro in the studio, his skills didn't quite translate to the salon.

In the video, Selena handed over her makeup products, giving her enthusiastic fiance full creative control. The chaos began early when Benny accidentally knocked the camera over. After repositioning it, he got to work, dusting powder on Selena's face. “That's good, babe! Now I'm proud,” Selena encouraged.

Benny then grabbed a pigmented liquid bronzer and blended it onto her face, followed by several generous layers of liquid blush, highlighter and lip oil. While Benny eventually seemed satisfied with his masterpiece, Selena's expression suggested she was not exactly thrilled with the final look.

On the work front, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco recently released their collaborative music album titled I Said I Love You First. The 14-track project includes previously released singles like Scared of Loving You and Call Me When You Break Up, which features Gracie Abrams.

Selena and Benny began dating in the summer of 2023. A year and a half into their relationship, Benny proposed to the singer-actress in April 2025.