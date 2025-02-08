Selena Gomez And Jennifer Aniston Recreate Iconic <i>F.R.I.E.N.D.S</i> Scene. We Can't Even...

All Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston fans are going absolutely wild – and for all the right reasons. The global sensations recently teamed up for a collaborative campaign featuring their respective brands – Selena's Rare Beauty and Jennifer's LolaVie. But do you know what made this collaboration even more exciting? The dynamic duo re-enacting a classic scene from the beloved American sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Remember that iconic moment when Rachel Green (played by Jennifer Aniston) discovers Monica Geller (played by Courteney Cox) and Chandler Bing's (played by Matthew Perry) secret affair? Later, she tries to spill the beans to Joey Tribbiani (played by Matt LeBlanc), who was strictly sworn to keep it under wraps.

Well, Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston brought that hilarious scene to life! In a viral clip circulating online, Jennifer takes on the role of Rachel, while Selena steps into Joey's shoes. Holding a Rare Beauty product, Selena lip-syncs the line, “Do you know something?” Jennifer, holding a LolaVie product, responds, “Do you know something?” Selena replies, “I might know something.” To which Jennifer teasingly says, “I might know something, too.”

It is a total LOL moment, agree F.R.I.E.N.D.S fa ns?

An Instagram page, dedicated to F.R.I.E.N.D.S, posted the clip on Friday. The note attached to the video read, “Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston teamed up for a Rare Beauty x LolaVie collaboration, and they made it even more special by recreating an iconic Friends scene. The duo brought nostalgia and charm to the campaign, blending beauty and comedy in a way that fans absolutely loved.”

Aired from September 1994 to May 2004 on NBC, F.R.I.E.N.D.S has captured the hearts of fans worldwide. The show features Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. The iconic sitcom is currently available to stream on Netflix.