Karla Sofia Gascon's Old Post About <i>Emilia Perez</i> Co-Star Selena Gomez Resurfaces: "She Will Never Stop Bothering Her Ex-Boyfriend Justin Bieber"

Karla Sofia Gascon, known for her role in Emilia Perez, is facing criticism due to her past "racist" tweets. Now, her old tweet where she made disparaging remarks about her co-star Selena Gomez has resurfaced on social media.

Karla shared negative comments about Selena in the past. In a tweet from 2022, which has since been deleted, Karla referred to Gomez as a "rich rat" while discussing her rumoured feud with Hailey Bieber, as reported by The Latin Times.

The tweet, which was shared in response to a post from the Mexican outlet Reforma, featured a photo of Selena and Hailey at the Annual Academy Museum Gala in October 2022, where the two seemed to put rumours of a feud to rest.

Karla Gascon's tweet, which has now been deactivated, reportedly read (translated from Spanish), "She's a rich rat who plays the poor b** whenever she can and will never stop bothering her ex-boyfriend and his wife," referring to Selena's ex, Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey.

People also claimed that before making the tweet, Karla had posted earlier that year about her upcoming appearance in Emilia Perez alongside Selena.

On January 31, Karla issued an apology for her past racist and xenophobic posts, which included offensive remarks about Muslim culture, George Floyd and diversity at the Oscars. She addressed the issue in a statement to People, saying, "I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt. As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness."

She also provided an additional statement to The Hollywood Reporter, expressing regret over her actions and defending herself. "I apologise again if anyone has ever felt offended or in the future. I am a human being who also made, makes and will make mistakes from which I will learn. I am not perfect," she said, adding that there had been a "campaign of hate and misinformation" surrounding the situation.