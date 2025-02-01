<i>Emilia Perez</i> Actor Karla Sofia Gascon Deactivates X Account Amid Backlash Over Her "Controversial" Posts

Actor Karla Sofia Gascon, known for her role in the Oscar-nominated film Emilia Perez, has deactivated her X account (formerly Twitter) after her controversial posts from 2020 and 2021 resurfaced on social media, sparking backlash.

Karla's X account was deactivated by Friday morning, according to Variety.

The actress faced intense criticism after users on X uncovered tweets in which she expressed controversial views on Muslims, George Floyd, and diversity at the Oscars.

In response to the backlash, Gascon issued an apology in a statement to Variety, saying, "I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt. As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness."

Among the tweets that resurfaced, Gascon criticised the diversity of the 2021 Oscars ceremony. "More and more the #Oscars are looking like a ceremony for independent and protest films. I didn't know if I was watching an Afro-Korean festival, a Black Lives Matter demonstration, or the 8M. Apart from that, an ugly, ugly gala," she wrote on X.

Additionally, she made derogatory remarks about George Floyd, calling him a "drug addict swindler" after his death at the hands of a police officer in 2020, which sparked protests across the United States.

