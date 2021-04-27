Seeti Maar OG Allu Arjun's Filmy Tweet After Getting A 'Compliment' From Salman Khan

Allu Arjun shared this photo (courtesy alluarjunonline)

Can you dance like Allu Arjun? Salman Khan can. On Monday, Salman Khan shared the first song from his upcoming movieRadhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, along with a shout out for Telugu star Allu Arjun. The song Seeti Maar, starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani, is the Hindi version of the original Telugu track of the same name, featuring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. So, when Salman showered Allu Arjun with "compliments" for his dance moves, the Telugu superstar couldn't help but respond with a filmy tweet. "Thank you so much Salman garu. It's a pleasure to receive a compliment from you. It's such a sweet gesture. Looking forward for the Radhe magic on screens with fans doing Seeti Maar for you . Thank you for your love," Allu Arjun replied to Salman Khan's tweet:

Meanwhile, here's what Salman Khan had tweeted: "Thank you Allu Arjun for Seeti Maar, absolutely loved the way you have performed in the song, the way you dance, your style, you are simply fantastic. Take care and be safe. Regards to your family. Love you brother."

Take a look at Salman Khan and Allu Arjun's tweet exchange here:

Meanwhile, here's Seeti Maar for you, from Salman Khan's Radhe:

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is Salman Khan's third collaboration with filmmaker Prabhu Deva after superhit films such as Dabangg 3 and Wanted The film also stars Randeep Hood and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The film has been backed by Salman Khan's production house Salman Khan Films. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is slated to release on May 13 in theatres as well as streaming platform Zee5.