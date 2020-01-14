Seen This Pic Of Jacqueline Fernandez And John Abraham From The Sets Of Attack?

John and Jacqueline on the sets of Attack. courtesy jacquelinef143 )

Highlights The film will be directed by Lakshya Raj Anand

Attack is slated to release on August 14, 2020

The film went on floors last week

Jacqueline Fernandez shared a brand new picture from the sets of her forthcoming filmAttack along with her co-star John Abraham on her Instagram profile, on Tuesday. In the pictures, the co-stars can be seen smiling with all their hearts. Jacqueline captioned the post: "Attack back with the awesomest John Abraham." Attack is John and Jacqueline's fourth film together. The duo have earlier co-starred in the 2012 film Housefull 2, the 2013 film Race 3 and Dhishoom (2017).

Take a look at Jacqueline's post here:

Attack is being directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and it is collaboratively being produced by Pen Studios, JA Entertainment and Ajay Kapoor. Sharing the first look of his film Attack in December last year, John Abraham wrote: "Excited to share the release date of my film Attack. Written and directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, the film will release worldwide on August 14, 2020."

Excited to share the RELEASE DATE of my film, ATTACK. Written & Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, the film will release worldwide on 14th August, 2020. Happy to partner with pic.twitter.com/MFTXhXq4tE —John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) November 30, 2019

John Abraham was last seen in the comedy film Pagalpanti, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz , Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and Urvashi Rautela. The actor has Satyameva Jayate 2 and Mumbai Saga in the pipeline.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Netflix's Drive, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress has also been roped in for Netflix crime thriller Mrs Serial Killer, which will mark her digital debut. Directed by Shirish Kunder, Mrs Serial Killer will be produced by Farah Khan. The actress has reportedly also signed Kick 2, opposite Salman Khan. However, she has not announced her association with the project yet.