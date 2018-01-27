Seen This Pic Of Akshay Kumar And Daughter Nitara On The Beach Yet?

Akshay Kumar is vacationing with his family in goa ahead of the release of PadMan. Twinkle Khanna, who is the producer of PadMan, posted a picture of Akshay minding their daughter Nitara playing on the beach gleefully. Twinkle described the "colours and flavours of my beloved Goa" in the caption. In the picture, Akshay Kumar, dressed in black shorts and tee, is standing at some distance from Nitara, who is running around on the beach at sunset. Akshay and Twinkle are parents to 15-year-old Aarav and Nitara, 5. Take a look at the truly magical picture of Akshay and Nitara:
Akshay and Twinkle's PadMan was earlier slated for January 25 release. However, the makers decided to postpone the release by two weeks for director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-delayed "Padmaavat." Akshay and PadMan director R Balki met Mr Bhansali and jointly decided to let "Padmaavat," starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, release first. "It is essential for them to release the film at this time, their stakes are higher than mine," Akshay told reporters at a press conference.
PadMan also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. The film will now release on February 9 when it will clash with Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra.