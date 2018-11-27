Seen These Pics Of Sara Ali Khan With The Taimur-Inspired Doll?

Sara Ali Khan photographed with the Taimur-inspired doll

Remember the Taimur-inspired doll, pictures of which circulated on social media all of last week? Taimur's sister Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted with it on the sets of singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, where she promoted her debut film Kedarnath. Pictures of Sara holding the doll and cradling it in her lap are all over the Internet. She promoted Kedarnath on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa with co-star Sushant Singh Rajput and going by the pictures, it appears that the actors had a gala times. Sara was dressed in a red sharara and looked beautiful. Take a look at the pictures here.

Taimur, who will turn two-years-old in December, is the son of star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

When Saif was asked about the Taimur-inspired dolls, he told Hindustan Times, "Maybe I should trademark his name... The least they could do is send me one." While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Kareena Kapoor said, "When I saw the doll, I wondered what I was supposed to say. But Saif pointed out that it is because people love him so much and such things are a blessing for him," adding that they are "struggling to give Taimur a normal life."

Meanwhile at a toy store in Kerala... pic.twitter.com/J2Bl9UnPdT — Ashvini Yardi (@AshviniYardi) November 19, 2018

Sara is Saif's daughter with his ex-wife Amrita Singh. The father-daughter duo were recently seen on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 6.

Kedarnath, Sara's debut film, releases on December 7 and Simmba, her second Hindi movie, is also lined-up for release in the same month.