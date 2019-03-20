Savi Sidhu, Actor Now Working As Watchman, Gets Support From Rajkummar Rao, Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap and Rajkummar Rao found Savi Sidhu's story of struggle rather inspiring and sent their best wishes to him

Entertainment | Updated: March 20, 2019 14:10 IST
Savi Sidhu currently works as a watchman in Mumbai (courtesy YouTube)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Savi Sidhu said he took a break from acting because of his health
  2. He now plans to rejoin the film industry
  3. Rajkummar Rao, Anurag Kashyap tweeted in support of him

Actor Savi Sidhu, who featured in minor roles in films such as Gulaal, Black Friday and Patiala House, has been trending after his interview to Film Companion, which is now viral. Savi Sidhu is currently employed as a watchman at a building in Mumbai's Parel and in the video, he says, he had to take a break from acting due to his deteriorating health. Savi Sidhu said after the break, he found it difficult to rejoin the film industry and is currently working as a watchman to improve his financial condition. He also plans to reach out to filmmakers for work: "I'm hopeful that they will give me work. I've received positive response from them before and they will not say no. May be, they are waiting for me. Main aa raha hoon...."

Anurag Kashyap and Rajkummar Rao found Savi Sidhu's story of struggle rather inspiring and sent their best wishes to him. Rajkummar even promised to put in a word with his industry friends to help find Savi Sindhu his next acting project. This is what he tweeted: "Very inspired by your story, Savi Sidhu sir. Have always admired you work in all your films. Love your positivity. Will definitely ask all my casting friends to reach out to you... Perseverance is the key to overcoming obstacles."

 

 

Savi Sidhu scored his first film when Anurag Kashyap cast him in Paanch, which was eventually shelved. He then starred in an important role in Anurag Kashyap's 2004 film Black Friday - Savi Sidhu played the role of Commissioner Samra. He featured in minor roles in Gulaal, also directed by Mr Kashyap, and then in Nikkhil Advani's Patiala House.

Mr Kashyap sent out a series of tweets in support of Savi Sidhu: "There are so many actors out there who don't have work. I respect Savi Sidhu as an actor and have cast him thrice when he earned the role. I respect him that he chose to live his life with dignity and picked a job unlike so many entitled out of work actors who have either become alcoholics or wasted themselves away," he wrote.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

We hope to see Savi Sidhu soon on the big screen.



