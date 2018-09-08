Savdhaan India Host Sushant Singh's Sister Diagnosed With Neurological Disorder; Actor Appeals For Help

Sushant Singh shared this picture (Image courtesy: sushant_says)

Highlights His post has been re-tweeted by filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani Netizens quickly responded to the tweet with some remedies Sushant Singh was last seen in Lipstick Under My Burkha

Actor Sushant Singh, best-known to host the crime show Savdhaan India, appealed on Twitter to help him with leads to reach out to the "right people" as his sister Sofiya is suffering from a neurological disorder. "This is an appeal, friends. My younger sister Sofiya has been diagnosed with CIDP. An auto-immune disorder, the only treatment of steroids and immuno-suppressants, isn't working. Trying to find any new breakthrough, please RT and help us reach out to the right people," Sushant Singh tweeted (from his unverified account), along with a picture of himself with his sister. His post has been re-tweeted by filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani while netizens quickly responded to the tweet with some remedies.

"Hey, Sushant, a friend from my running club was diagnosed with CIDP a few years back and he has been cured of it to an extent. You can check his blog. You can reach out to him via Facebook. I have already messaged him and will share his number ASAP," a reply on Sushant's post read. Others have also suggested Sushant to consult some specific doctors and wished Sofiya a speedy recovery. Sushant is actively responding to the tweets posted.

Here's his post.

This is an appeal friends. My younger Sister Sofiya has been diagnosed with CIDP. An auto-immune disorder, the only treatment of Steroids and Immuno-suppressants isn't working. Trying to find any new breakthrough, please RT and help us reach out to the right people. pic.twitter.com/idVOWm0Jlo — sushant singh (@sushant_says) September 7, 2018

Sushant Singh, 45, made his Bollywood debut in 1998 with Ram Gopal Varma's Satya. Josh, 16 December, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Darna Mana Hai, Shikhar, Paathshaala, Hate Story 2, Baby and Lipstick Under My Burkha are some of the films on his resume.

His appearances on television include shows like Virrudh and Zindagi Ka Har Rang...Gulaal. He has been hosting Savdhaan India for several years now.