Satyameva Jayate Box Office Collection Day 5: John Abraham's Film Remains 'Strong' On First Weekend. Earns Over 56 Crore

Satyameva Jayate Box Office Collection: John Abraham's film has earned Rs 56.91 crore

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 20, 2018 16:45 IST
John Abraham in Satyameva Jayate (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Satyameva Jayate opened on Independence Day
  2. Over the weekend, it made Rs 20 crore
  3. Satyameva Jayate clashed at the box office with Akshay Kumar's Gold

John Abraham's new film Satyameva Jayate has earned Rs 56.91 crore in five days, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports. The film, which opened on Independence Day, earned Rs 20.52 crore on Day 1, but the earnings went down drastically on the second day. On Thursday, Satyameva Jayate earned Rs 7.92 crore and on Friday, it collected Rs 9.18 crore. Over the weekend, it made a business of about Rs 20 crore. "Satyameva Jayate packs a strong extended opening weekend total... Went downhill on Day 2, but remained consistent from Day 3 to Day 5. Weekday business is crucial. Wednesday Rs 20.52 crore, Thursday 7.92 crore, Friday 9.18 crore, Sat 9.03 crore, Sunday 10.26 crore. Total: Rs 56.91 crore," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Take a look at Satyameva Jayate's box office report here.

 

 

"Satyameva Jayate should go on to be the biggest solo grosser for John Abraham from here on and if it sustains it could do that in one week," a Box office India report stated.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 1 star out of 5. "Satyameva Jayate, truth be told, is a film that has no apparent reason to exist. Not a shred of it is original. At best, it makes a silly spectacle of beating a dead, decomposed horse. At worst, it is a product of a tendentious mind. Satyameva Jayate is nonsensical, with nary a nod to logic," he wrote.

Satyameva Jayate clashed at the box office with Akshay Kumar's Gold, which has earned over Rs 71 crore.

