Satyameva Jayate Box Office Collection Day 5: John Abraham's Film Remains 'Strong' On First Weekend. Earns Over 56 Crore

John Abraham's new film Satyameva Jayate has earned Rs 56.91 crore in five days, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports. The film, which opened on Independence Day, earned Rs 20.52 crore on Day 1, but the earnings went down drastically on the second day. On Thursday, Satyameva Jayate earned Rs 7.92 crore and on Friday, it collected Rs 9.18 crore. Over the weekend, it made a business of about Rs 20 crore. "Satyameva Jayate packs a strong extended opening weekend total... Went downhill on Day 2, but remained consistent from Day 3 to Day 5. Weekday business is crucial. Wednesday Rs 20.52 crore, Thursday 7.92 crore, Friday 9.18 crore, Sat 9.03 crore, Sunday 10.26 crore. Total: Rs 56.91 crore," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

#SatyamevaJayate packs a STRONG *extended* opening weekend total... Went downhill on Day 2, but remained consistent from Day 3 to Day 5... Weekdays biz is crucial... Wed 20.52 cr, Thu 7.92 cr, Fri 9.18 cr, Sat 9.03 cr, Sun 10.26 cr. Total: 56.91 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 20, 2018

"Satyameva Jayate should go on to be the biggest solo grosser for John Abraham from here on and if it sustains it could do that in one week," a Box office India report stated.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 1 star out of 5. "Satyameva Jayate, truth be told, is a film that has no apparent reason to exist. Not a shred of it is original. At best, it makes a silly spectacle of beating a dead, decomposed horse. At worst, it is a product of a tendentious mind. Satyameva Jayate is nonsensical, with nary a nod to logic," he wrote.

Satyameva Jayate clashed at the box office with Akshay Kumar's Gold, which has earned over Rs 71 crore.