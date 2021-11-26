Satyameva Jayate 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: John Abraham's Film Opens With 'Low Numbers' At Rs 3.60 Crore

John Abraham in Satyameva Jayate 2. (courtesy taran_adarsh)

Highlights The film released on Thursday

It will face competition from Salman Khan's Antim

The film collected Rs 3.60 crore on its opening day

Milap Zaveri's Satyameva Jayate 2, starring John Abraham (in triple roles) and Divya Khosla Kumar, opened in theatres on Thursday and it collected Rs 3.60 crore on the day of its release, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In his tweet, he stated that the film needs to grow big time as it will face competition from Salman Khan's film Antim: The Final Truth, which released on Friday. He also revealed that the film is performing better at single screen theatres than multiplexes. Taran Adarsh tweeted on Friday, "Satyameva Jayate 2 registers low numbers on Day 1... Multiplexes weak... Single screens of mass circuits better, but not enough to compensate... Going forward, will need to grow on Day 2, since it faces another mass-centric film (Antim)... Thu Rs 3.60 cr. India biz."

Antim: The Final Truth is not the only film that Satyameva Jayate 2 is competing with. Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif is also performing well at the box office and is heading closer towards the Rs 200 crore mark.

Satyameva Jayate 2 opened to poor reviews from film critics. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film, 1 star out of 5 and he wrote: "It would be an understatement to describe Satyameva Jayate 2 as a massive misfire. It is an unmitigated travesty of a film. The soundtrack is shoddy and ear-splitting. The dialogues are not only embarrassingly cloying, but also clearly the handiwork of a third-rate rhymester. The characters do not speak, they howl. There are gems of unbridled silliness galore as the characters spout ludicrous lines."