Satyamev Jayate New Poster: John Abraham Will Restore Your Belief In Justice

John Abraham plays the lead role in Satyamev Jayate. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights The trailer of Satyamev Jayate will be out today The film features Manoj Bajpayee and Aisha Sharma Satyamev Jayate is scheduled to release on August 15

Satyamev Jayate star John Abraham quenched our curiosity about the film by sharing a new poster along with a reminder that the trailer arrives today. The poster was shared across different social media platforms also features Manoj Bajpayee and Aisha Sharma. Satyamev Jayaterevolves around the theme of patriotism and deals with subjects like corruption. John shared a motion poster of the film on his Twitter account on Wednesday and kept his fans occupied with a Twitter poll where he asked questions pertaining to corruption. John asked questions such as "Aapke mutaabik zyaada Beimaan kaun hai?" and Faisla hamaare haath mein hai. Apna kaam karvaane ke liye kaanoon ke haathon ko rishwat dena ya nahi. Aap kya karte?

Aapke mutaabik zyaada Beimaan kaun hai? #SatyamevaJayateOn15Aug — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) June 27, 2018

Faisla hamaare haath mein hai. Apna kaam karvaane ke liye kaanoon ke haathon ko rishwat dena ya nahi. Aap kya karte? #SatyamevaJayateOn15Aug — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) June 27, 2018

Take a look at the poster here:



On Wednesday, John Abraham shared the second poster of the film, which also features Manoj Bajpayee. John wrote: "Bribe of any sort is wrong, whether accepting or giving! Beimaan ko maar ke corruption mitaane aa raha hu main, watch the Trailer tomorrow!"



Satyamev Jayate is an action thriller directed by Milap Zaveri. The film went on floors in March and is scheduled to release on August 15, the same day as Akshay Kumar's Gold. In an interview, earlier this month, John said that he had no say in deciding the release date of the film and told news agency IANS: "Akshay is an actor in Gold and I am an actor in Satyamev Jayate. It's a producer's decision from both sides. It is about Excel Entertainment and T-Series, so I have no say in that at all. As far as competing with Akshay is concerned, I want to make it clear that he is my senior in the industry."



(With inputs from IANS)