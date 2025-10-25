After Satish Shah's Death, A Statement From The Hospital

Veteran actor Satish Shah, best known for his work in films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and the popular sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, died in Mumbai on Saturday. He was 74.

Earlier, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed the news, saying that Satish Shah had been taken to Hinduja Hospital, Shivaji Park. Now, P.D. Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre has issued an official statement to the media.

It states, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Mr Satish Shah. Earlier today, the hospital received an emergency call regarding Mr Shah's health. An ambulance with a medical team was immediately sent to his residence, where he was found to be unresponsive. CPR was started in the ambulance and continued on arrival at P.D. Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre. Despite the best efforts of our medical team, Mr Shah could not be revived."

It continues, "Mr Shah was a beloved artist whose remarkable contribution to Indian cinema and television will always be remembered. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and admirers during this difficult time."

Background

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed Satish Shah's death to NDTV.

He said, "With a heavy heart, I want to say that our friend and a very good actor, Satish Shah, died around 2:30 pm today due to kidney failure. His health deteriorated while he was at home, and he was taken to hospital immediately. Sadly, he could not survive. His cremation will take place today. It's a very big loss for the industry. I have worked with him on many projects. I was coming back from Piyush Pandey's last rites when my family informed me about Satish's passing."

Satish Shah is survived by his wife, designer Madhu Shah.

Shah made his film debut in 1978 with Arvind Desai Ki Ajeeb Dastaan. He gained wider attention for his role as Municipal Commissioner D'Mello in the 1983 satire Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro.

Throughout his film career, he appeared in more than 250 movies, including Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), and Om Shanti Om (2007).

On television, he became widely known through the 1984 sitcom Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, in which he played a different character in each of its 55 episodes.

He later appeared in several popular series, including Filmy Chakkar (1995) and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai (2004), where his portrayal of Indravadhan Sarabhai earned significant appreciation. His pairing with Ratna Pathak Shah in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Filmy Chakkar was also well received.

In addition to acting, he was associated with comedy-based reality programming, including serving as a judge on Comedy Circus.

His last film appearance was in Sajid Khan's Humshakals (2014), which starred Saif Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Ram Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Esha Gupta and Bipasha Basu.

In A Nutshell

