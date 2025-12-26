<i>Sarvam Maya</i> Review: Nivin Pauly-Led Horror Comedy Is A Feel-Good Watch

Malayalam star Nivin Pauly had just one movie in 2025, and it has been timed to release on Christmas day as a treat for the audience. Sarvam Maya is a horror comedy that questions reality and perception and as the title suggests, everything can just be an illusion.

Nivin Pauly essays the role of Prabhendu who comes from a wealthy Namboothiri family which performs religious ceremonies. Prabhendu, a staunch atheist, wants to be a successful guitarist, and he distances himself from the family's religious endeavours to pursue his dreams. However, he is forced to return home and ends up taking up the family profession along with his cousin Roopesh Namboothiri (Aju Varghese).

There's a twist when Prabhendu ends up meeting a 'ghost' during one of these experiences and the ghost (Riya Shibu) looks like a young Gen Z girl of today, called Delulu, who is friendly. She is confused about her identity and why she's a ghost and her interactions with Nivin are quite funny.

Their relationship evolves from curiosity and humour to mutual support as they help each other find closure and peace. Delulu is not a threatening or scary ghost, and this sets out the tone for the film which becomes understanding onself.

The core of the film is about Prabhendu's internal emotional struggles and unresolved issues from the past which have been haunting him. Delulu's presence pushes him towards introspection and emotional growth, and his kindness gives her a sense of purpose and direction. It is not really a romance that unfolds between Delulu and Prabhendu but a playfulness and kindred spirit kind of affinity.

We mustn't forget the presence of Aju Varghese here as his pairing with Nivin Pauly adds a lot of funny, comical elements thanks to the supernatural force that enters their life. Their on-screen chemistry works well thanks to their off-screen friendship of nearly 15 years, and this adds another layer of camaraderie to this film.

There have been many sequences of the two interspersed (like a haunted house exorcism or homeless people ordering food via apps) through the film to elevate the story and keep the audience engaged. While some of these are truly funny and make you laugh, others seem contrived and could have been avoided as it jars with the theme of the film.

While in the first half of the film, Aju questioning Nivin's odd behavior and his talkative casual banter has prominence, in the second half we see the interaction becoming more subdued characterising the growing distance between them.

Director Akhil Sathyan has given us a film that is feel-good (similar to his father Sathyan Anthikad's style) and a character-driven fantasy. The ghost story cuts across age groups and is calming and gentle rather than loud and over-the-top. There is plenty of warmth, situational humour, and restrained drama in the narrative which makes it a pleasant watch. But in trying to retain this gentle mood for the whole film, the director makes it predictable, and the movie loses out on delivering a strong emotional impact. Other than the two main characters of Prabhendu and Roopesh, the others, like Preity Mukhundhan's, are not well developed and don't have much depth.

It is good to see Nivin Pauly back in his comic element in Sarvam Maya. The film constantly walks the line between humour, fantasy, and introspection, and the actor modulates his performance accordingly. For instance, he showcases his unease with specific mannerisms like hesitant speech and distracted glances, and he superbly makes the character of Prabhendu his own.

Nivin's acting is restrained and measured rather than overly dramatic, and this remains in sync with the film's gentleness. The actor is the heart of the film and he carries the film - and the audience - effortlessly with him through the story.

As for Aju Varghese, his role is crucial and he stamps the film with his trademark ease and conversational humour. It is his controlled restraint that works well with Nivin's character and his performance is solid in Sarvam Maya. Riya Shibu, who is a well-known producer, turns actor in this movie and she has done a good job. She fits in well as Delulu and her acting is quite natural. Technically, the film is sound for the most part given the co-editing is also by Akhil Sathyan. Music by Justin Prabhakar is melodious and emotional, keeping in line with the film's theme.

Sarvam Maya is a movie that is a pleasant watch if you are looking for a feel-good drama that has you leaving the theatre with a smile. The fantasy element of the story is meant to regale rather than scare, and the makers have succeeded in this effort.

But the film is predictable and if you can overlook that, then you are in for a good time. With Nivin Pauly back in comic form in this movie and paired along with the funny Aju Varghese, the duo keeps the audience engaged by adding a lot of laughs on screen this festive season.