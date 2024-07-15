Sara Khan's Honest Confession: 'Phone Gallery And Mirror In Washroom Have Seen Crazy Me'

Image Instagrammed by Sara Khan. (courtesy: SaraKhan)

Actress Sara Khan, who made her TV debut with Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai, has opened up about her work life and what people think about her. Speaking to news agency IANS, Sara said, “Different people bring out different sides. And it's only the mirror in my washroom and my phone gallery that get the opportunity to see the crazy me." When asked to describe herself, Sara said that it is hard to put that in words. “I always fall short of words while expressing who I am,” she was quoted as saying.

Sara Khan, who was last seen in Ek Anjaan Rishtey Ka Guilt 3, added she does not need validation from anyone for her professional endeavours. “Their thinking doesn't matter; in fact, they don't matter,” she said.

Sara Khan also shared her thoughts on the concept of comfort zone. As per the actress, there is nothing called a comfort zone and a person should work hard to achieve success, the report added. She said, “Be in your comfort zone for living your personal life, work hard on your ambition, and try different things. I believe talent is all that matters.”

Sara Khan, in the same interview, added how leaving her hometown Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, helped her grow in life. “Bhopal was my comfort at one point when I was young. I got out, and here I am today,” she said.

Sara Khan is known for her work in daily soaps including Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi, Tujhse Hi Rabta, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, and Sasural Simar Ka.

As for movies, Sara Khan was last seen in Ek Anjaan Rishtey Ka Guilt 3. The Satish Bhat film also featured Navina Bole, Namit Khanna, Amrit Kaur Dhillon, and Mir Sarwar. As per the official synopsis of Ek Anjaan Rishtey Ka Guilt 3, the plot revolves around “Akshay, a charismatic Casanova, has an illicit affair with his boss' wife, Ayesha, but life takes an unexpected turn when Akshay and Ayesha's step-daughter, Kriti, fall in love. Will purity of LOVE win over desires of LUST?”

Sara Khan will next be seen in Sandeep Kumar Rana's comedy film Camp Decent. Rajpal Naurang Yadav, Brijendra Kala, and Hemant Pandey are also part of the movie.