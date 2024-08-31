Advertisement

"I'm Not Worried About Being Typecast," Says Sara Khan

Actress Sara Khan said that she doesn't think people judge actors solely based on their screen roles anymore and added that she is not worried about "being typecast."

Mumbai:

Actress Sara Khan said that she doesn't think people judge actors solely based on their screen roles anymore and added that she is not worried about “being typecast.”

Sara, who is currently seen playing the role of Goddess Kritikayein, said: "I don't think people judge actors solely based on their screen roles anymore. Social media is so prevalent now that people can learn about actors through their profiles and see who we really are beyond our characters.”

“So, I'm not worried about being typecast because it helps people understand us better and opens up more diverse career opportunities."

The actress said that it was years ago, when actors worried about being typecast.

“But that's not as much of a concern now. Social media allows audiences and producers to see more of an actor's talents beyond their roles, letting us showcase other skills and change any preconceived notions based on past characters,” she said.

Sara plays the role of Goddess Kritikayein in “Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya,” which airs on Sun Neo.

Talking about what made her say yes to the show, Sara said: “Whenever I take up any character, I make sure to assess how important the character is. For taking on a role, it's always important for an actor to see what exposure they will get.”

“Hence, when I saw that this character has a lot of potential in the show, with different avatars and various shades, it appealed to me.”

Talking about the actress, Sara made her acting debut with the show “Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai” in 2007. She was then seen in the show “Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi,” where she replaced Priyal Gor.

She was then seen in “Junoon—Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq” in 2013. After which she featured in shows such as “Sasural Simar Ka," “V The Serial," “Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya," "Encounter," “Tujhse Hi Rabta," "Bhagyalaxmi," "Saubhagyalakshmi,” and “Jaana Na Dil Se Door.”

--IANS

dc/

