Sara Ali Khan Says 'Everybody Loves Janhvi Kapoor's Work, Hope They Like Mine Too'

Sara and Janhvi in Mumbai

Highlights "All of us are here to do our work," said Sara "Everybody loves her work," she added "I thought she was fantastic," Sara also said

As Sara Ali Khan launched the trailer of her debut film Kedarnath in Mumbai on Friday, the inevitable topic of being compared with Janhvi Kapoor cropped up. But the actress handled the situation smartly, saying Bollywood provides an equal platform to all newcomers: "All of us are here to do our work," news agency PTI quoted her as saying. Sara will be launched in Bollywood several months after Janhvi Kapoor, who was introduced in Bollywood with July release Dhadak. Talking at the press conference, Sara said she loved Janhvi's performance and hopes that fans appreciate her efforts too just like Janhvi's work was loved by cine-goers.

"I saw Dhadak and I thought she was fantastic. Everybody loves her work and I hope people like my work too. The rest is in your hands," PTI quoted Sara Ali Khan as saying. Sara Ali Khan, 25, and Janhvi Kapoor, 20 make great friends - they are often spotted hanging out at showbiz parties together. Sridevi's eldest daughter and Saif Ali Khan's eldest one have also often been photographed exiting salons and navigating the airport together.

Earlier this year, in the days leading up to Dhadak's release, Janhvi frequently tackled questions about f there was a sense of competition with Sara. Speaking to PTI in a previous interview, she said: "It's sad that sometimes we make it about how only one of the girls can be successful because we are very capable of being happy for each other. I think it's not a nice thing to put on the young girls in our society." In an interview to DNA in August last year, Janhvi hinted she's done with queries about her contemporaries. Referring to Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, who will also make their Bollywood debuts with Student Of The Year 2, she said: "I haven't interacted with Tara, but I have spoken to Sara and Ananya and they're so full of life. They are amazing people and I'm excited to see them on screen because I'm sure they will be magic. It's good to see so much new talent coming into the industry."

Sara Ali Khan co-stars with Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath, which is directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Kedarnath is all set to hit screens on December 7 while Sara's second Bollywood film Simmba releases on December 28. Sara co-stars with Ranveer Singh in the Rohit Shetty-directed film.

(With inputs from PTI)