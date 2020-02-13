Sara Ali Khan Is A Poet And Everyone Knows It. See Her Love Aaj Kal Post

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan on the sets of Love Aaj Kal. (Image courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Highlights Love Aaj Kaj is slated to release on Friday

Imtiaz Ali has directed the film

Sara frequently shares posts from the sets of Love Aaj Kal

Sara Ali Khan, who awaits the release of Love Aaj Kal, asked her fans to watch the film (which opens in theatres on Friday) in a poetic way. The 24-year-old actress shared a picture collage of herself along with her co-star Kartik Aaryan. In the first picture, the actors can be seen sitting in a car, wearing helmets. In the latter photograph the Love Aaj Kal stars can be seen riding a bike. This is what Sara wrote in the caption: "Behind the wheel Zoe is scary. Veer is nervous - justifiably weary. He would rather run or take a ferry, but luckily on his bike she is merry. Love Aaj Kal releasing tomorrow. Come ride with us, away from all your sorrow. Buy the ticket- beg or borrow."

Check out the post here:

Earlier, Sara shared a picture from the sets of the film and accompanied it with a post, which was replete with alliteration. "Terribly touched that it's nearly the tail end. I really took my caption to a T. Love Aaj Kal 10 days to go. This isn't a bar - it is our set and alcohol is injurious to health," read the caption on her post.

Love Aaj Kal showcases two parallel love stories separated by time. The story that features Sara is set in 2020 and the other one that features Arushi Sharma, is set in the Nineties. It is the second instalment of the 2009 film of the same name that featured Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The film is slated to release on February 14.

Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Kedarnath, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput. The same year, she starred in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, opposite Ranveer Singh.