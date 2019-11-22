Sara Ali Khan In New York: 'Burn Calories, Then Earn Calories' And Repeat

Sara Ali Khan in New York (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Highlights Sara Ali Khan is in NYC with her friends She's posting updates from her NYC diaries on Instagram "Burn calories. Then earn calories," she captioned a post

Looking for Sara Ali Khan? You can find her in New York, where she's having the time of her life. The 24-year-old actress is currently in the Big Apple with her friends and she's sharing glimpses of her fun-filled New York diaries on Instagram. In most of her Instagram stories, Sara can be spotted binging on some delicious looking pizza slices and also at the sweating it out at the gym. That's how Sara Ali Khan actually "earns calories" and then "burns calories", her words. Sharing an album of photos, featuring glimpses of her gym diaries and pizza moments, Sara captioned her Instagram post like this: "Burn calories. Then earn calories." She also added a pizza emoji to it.

Sara Ali Khan's toned mid-riff in the gym photo is proof that she takes her work-out sessions very seriously. Take a look at her post here:

Sara, who is known for her sprightly personality, styled her New York looks with some "pink jackets, cheetah earmuffs, blue lipstick" because "It's all normal in New York City." Earlier, this is how Sara captioned her post: "Pink sky, pink sweater, pink sun. Soho Saturday with Sara - oh what fun."

This is how Sara Ali Khan had prepped for her vacation actually: "Monday motivation. Everyday dedication. Then guilt free vacation," she had written for a pilates video with fitness instructor Namrata Purohit.

Sara Ali Khan, who studied at New York's Columbia University, made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath last year. She also featured in Ranveer Singh's Simmba last year. Sara has films such as Coolie No 1 and Love Aaj Kal 2 in her line-up.

