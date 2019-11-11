How Sara Ali Khan Preps For A 'Guilt-Free Vacation'

Sara Ali Khan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Highlights Sara Ali Khan recently completed filming Coolie No 1 She went on a vacation to Sri Lanka and before that to the US this year Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali's film

When Sara Ali Khan is not on a vacation, she is dedicated to her workout routine - her words, not ours. The Kedarnath actress shared a page from her workout diaries (which also doubled as her 'Monday motivation' post), in which she can be seen pulling off some complicated pilates moves with celebrity instructor Namrata Purohit. Sara Ali Khan captioned the post, "Monday motivation... Everyday dedication... Then guilt free vacation #sarakishayari #sarakidiary." Sara Ali Khan, who debuted with Kedarnath last year, has a packed schedule due to her work commitments and apart from work, she frequently takes off for mini vacations with her family and friends.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's Monday motivation post here:

Sara Ali Khan, who recently completed filming Coolie No 1, went to Sri Lanka for a vacation with her friends. Before that she took a trip to the US in April. Here are highlights from her last few vacations.

After graduating from the Columbia University, Sara Ali Khan burst into the Bollywood scene with a promising debut in Kedarnath, which she followed up with Rohit Shetty's Simmba, featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Now, Sara Ali Khan has completed filming Imtiaz Ali's film with co-star Kartik Aaryan, which is said to be the sequel to Love Aaj Kal. Sara has made Coolie No 1 (a remake of David Dhawan's film of the same name) with Varun Dhawan.

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. So far, her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan hasn't shared any interest about joining the film industry.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.