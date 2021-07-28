Saqib Saleem's Birthday Wish For Sister Huma Qureshi Came Gift-Wrapped With A Poem

A still from the video featuring Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem. (Image courtesy: saqibsaleem )

First, happy birthday, Huma Qureshi. The actress turned 35 today and her brother, actor Saqib Saleem, wished her in the most adorable way. Saqib Saleem marked Huma Qureshi's birthday with a special Instagram post. He compiled a bunch of funny yet cute pictures and clips of Huma and shared the compiled video on Instagrm. The compiled video also features a couple of pictures and a video featuring Saqib with Huma. There's more. The most special element of the video is its background music which is an audio of Saqib Saleem's poem dedicated to Huma. Saqib can be heard reciting the poem.

While Saqib began the poem on a funny note, he ended it sharing that he gets inspired by Huma Qureshi every day.

Saqib's poem for Huma goes like this: "Aaj bada din hai, Huma Qureshi ko birthday na wish krna ek boht bada sin hai. Age is just a number aapka favourite pass time hai to slumber. Lekin advice ka aap pitaara ho, humaare ghar ka aap hi sitaara ho. Har cheez ko mumkin tum bana skti ho, tum sahi maaine mei naari shakti ho. Roz tumse inspire hota hu, kuch seekhta hu. Aur jo kabhi kabhi ladta hu vo isliye, kyuki mai tumhaari kaabiliyat se jalta hu. Happy birthday Humiaji."

Sharing the video on Instagram, Saqib Saleem wrote: "Happy Bday Humiaji... jo bolna tha video main bol diya (everything I had to say, I said in the video)... I love you." Huma Qureshi was quick to respond to her brother's birthday wish. "You are so dead... you come back I'm killing you for putting these pics up... idiot," she wrote. In a separate comment, she wrote: "Nice poem though."

Saqib and Huma often feature on each other's Instagram feed.

While Huma Qureshi was last seen in the web series Maharani, Saqib Saleem will soon be seen in sports drama 83.