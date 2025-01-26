Advertisement

Sanya Malhotra Gears Up to Captivate Audiences with Mrs Releasing On This Date

The actress also has Dharma Productions' Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, to look forward to

Read Time: 2 mins
Sanya Malhotra Gears Up to Captivate Audiences with <i>Mrs</i> Releasing On This Date
Instagram/ Sanya Malhotra
New Delhi:

Sanya Malhotra is all set to impress the masses with her upcoming film Mrs It will drop on Zee5, on February 7, 2025.

To those unaware, Mrs is the remake of a hit Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen by Jeo Baby.

Sanya will be seen essaying the role of a young bride, Richa, who puts in great efforts to keep her dreams of becoming a dancer, alive, along with running her household.

The film highlights the everyday struggle of married women, who has their dreams but is pressured by societal judgments and gender inequality.

Speaking about her character, Sanya said, "My character's journey is one of quiet resilience, as she goes from doing the dishes to dreaming big again. It's been a rewarding challenge to play someone who dares to break free from the routine and find her voice."

Mrs was premiered at the 2023 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. The film was also picked as the closing film at the 2024 New York Indian Film Festival, where the director Arati Kadav was nominated in the Best Director Category.

On the work front, Sanya also has Dharma Productions' Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, to look forward to.

Her upcoming collaboration with Anurag Kashyap and Bobby Deol is also highly anticipated.


 

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment.

Sanya Malhotra, Mrs, The Great Indian Kitchen
