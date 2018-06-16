Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor, Social Media Reclusive, Hijacks A Twitter Account Again

Ranbir Kapoor, who has continued to maintain that he's very much at peace being the social media reclusive he is, appears to have agreed to make a brief appearance on the virtual world after a hiatus of almost two years. After Team Sanju announced that a "big surprise" awaits its fans, we spotted Ranbir Kapoor arriving with a message on Fox Star Hindi's Twitter handle himself. Yup, it's him, not an imposter. In a 40-second Twitter video, Ranbir greeted his fans and announced that he will be in charge of Fox Star Hindi's Twitter handle on Sunday (Yay!) but that's not the Sunday surprise which has been promised (oh, really?). Expect something bigger, may be? Ranbir's plan to hijack the Twitter handle reminds us how he did something similar ahead of the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (more on that later).
Here's what Ranbir has to say about his arrival on social media. "Hey, guys! First of all, thank you for all the love that you've given to our film Sanju. It makes Raju (director Rajkumar Hirani) sir, Vidhu sir (producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra), the entire team and myself really happy. So, we feel, it's our time now, to pay back the love. So, the first time ever, drum rolls (may be not), that I will be taking over Twitter handle of Fox Star Hindi's and no, this is not the big surprise, the big surprise will be revealed tomorrow at 12 pm. And apart from showing you something really special from our film Sanju, we'll also be celebrating Father's Day tomorrow." Ranbir, who has a reputation for being a social media abstainer, is perhaps still getting used to the ways of the Internet, as he abruptly ends the video with these words: "So, looking forward and see you guys tomorrow!"
This is how Ranbir was introduced on social media: "Drum rolls... Stop everything! For the first time ever Ranbir Kapoor is on social media! But that's not the real Sanju Sunday Surprise! Stay tuned!"
/drum rolls/
Stop everything! For the first time ever Ranbir Kapoor is on social media! But that's not the real #SanjuSundaySurprise! Stay tuned! #Sanju@rajkumarhirani@VVCFilms#RajkumarHiraniFilmspic.twitter.com/MECY0hObwV— Fox Star Hindi (@foxstarhindi) June 16, 2018
In 2016, Ranbir briefly took over Ae Dil Hai Mushkil's official Twitter account as part of promotional duties and enquired about the trailer release details. Here's how he conversed with Karan Johar on Twitter.
Baby Jo. RK here. Trailer ka time toh bata sabko. @karanjohar— #AeDilHaiMushkil (@AeDilHaiMushkil) September 22, 2016
RK!!! Will tell the time when you get officially onto this amazing platform called @TwitterIndiahttps://t.co/TMDYHSJowm— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 22, 2016
Ranbir, however, has made his presence felt every now and then on social media. Earlier, Neetu Kapoor had shared a post on behalf of Ranbir on his birthday wherein he thanked his fans for their heartfelt messages.
In an interview to news agency IANS earlier, Ranbir hinted that the possibility of his official entry to social media cannot be discarded altogether. "I don't think so. On social media, I will be showing myself and not really what the film is. I agree that through social media, you have a reach to the larger audience but I don't miss it and I am fine being away from it. Never say never, may be tomorrow I will come but right now, I am happy being away from it," he said.
Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju has an ensemble cast, also comprising Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal and Manisha Koirala. Sanju releases on June 29.