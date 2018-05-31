Ranbir Kapoor is 'Happy' To Be A Social Media Abstainer. For Now

We know Ranbir Kapoor is absent from various social media platforms but the actor is least bothered about it. During the media interaction at the trailer launch event of Sanju, Ranbir spoke about his tryst with social media and said "happy being away from it", IANS reported. When the actor was asked whether his presence in social media could have garnered extra audience for his work, Ranbir Kapoor said: "I don't think so. On social media, I will be showing myself and not really what the film is. I agree that through social media, you have a reach to the larger audience but I don't miss it and I am fine being away from it. Never say never, may be tomorrow I will come but right now, I am happy being away from it."
Though Ranbir Kapoor is not on social media, the actor has made his presence felt every now and then. In 2016, just before the release of his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, the actor had briefly taken over the official Twitter handle of the movie and as part of his promotional duties, the actor asked Karan Johar about the time the trailer will be released. Earlier, Neetu Kapoor had shared a post on behalf of RanbirKapoor on his birthday wherein he thanked his fans for their heartfelt messages.
Baby Jo. RK here. Trailer ka time toh bata sabko. @karanjohar— #AeDilHaiMushkil (@AeDilHaiMushkil) September 22, 2016
RK!!! Will tell the time when you get officially onto this amazing platform called @TwitterIndiahttps://t.co/TMDYHSJowm— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 22, 2016
Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of Sanjay Dutt in the upcoming biopic. This is the first time Rajkumar Hirani is directing Ranbir Kapoor in a full-fledged film - you had a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor in 2014 release PK, which was directed by Mr Hirani. About working with Mr Hirani, Ranbir said: "Working with world's greatest director Raj Kumar Hirani is every actor's dream and I am speaking for every actor who is sitting on this platform. Working with him is something else."
CommentsSanju is biopic based on the life of Sanjay Dutt and encompasses ups and downs in the actor's life. The trailer of the film was launched on Wednesday, where the cast of the film was present. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza and Anushka Sharma. The film hits screen on June 29.
(With inputs from IANS)