Sanjay Kapoor's Travel Pics Reviewed By Wife Maheep And Daughter Shanaya

Actor Sanjay Kapoor's love for travel is evident from his Instagram pictures. But with the pandemic having brought our wanderlust plans to a standstill, the actor gave us a peek into his travel diaries. Sharing a bunch of photos, he wrote, "It's all about the sunlight #traveldiaries." Sanjay Kapoor, who is actor Anil Kapoor's brother, looks dapper in these stills. He picked a pair of shoes and tinted aviators to complete his attire. Sanjay Kapoor's wife, reality television star Maheep Kapoor was floored by the photos. She reacted by dropping a heart in the comments section.

Sanjay Kapoor also received some love from his daughter, Shanaya. The 21-year-old replied to her father's photo with a heart and clap emoji. Shanaya is an aspiring actress who is expected to start working on her first film with Dharma Productions in July, this year.

The actor's photo was also appreciated by designer Seema Khan, who commented saying, "Myyyyyy," followed by a bunch of emojis. Seema is married to actor Sohail Khan and appears alongside Maheep Kapoor in the Netflix original, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Fans, too, seemed to love Sanjay Kapoor's suave look. One of them said, "Killing it". The actor often shares pictures of his daily activities with us. Take a look at this snap of him and director Zoya Akhtar. Tagging Zoya, he wrote, "After 13 years, this queen directed me yesterday. Love you."

Also, you cannot miss this monochrome photo of Sanjay Kapoor rocking a leather jacket.

But our absolute favourite is this photo of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor from their wedding. Posted on the occasion of their 22nd anniversary, the actor wrote, "Happy anniversary, Bollywood wife. So happy to get mobbed as your husband now."

These photos of the actor with his children are absolutely adorable.

Sanjay Kapoor made his debut in 1995 opposite Tabu in the film Prem. He is best known for his work in movies such Raja, Kal Ho Na Ho and Shaandaar. He also appeared in the television series Dil Sambhal Ja Zara. Sanjay Kapoor will be paired opposite actor Madhuri Dixit in the upcoming Netflix original Finding Anamika.