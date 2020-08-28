Sanjay Dutt Writes Emotional Note For Sister Priya Dutt On Her Birthday

Sanjay Dutt with his sister Priya Dutt. (Image courtesy: duttsanjay)

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who has been in-and-out of the hospital due to some medical treatment, shared a birthday post for his sister Priya Dutt, whom his wife Maanyata described as the "incredible torchbearer" of the family during his health crisis. Sanjay Dutt wrote for Priya, "Thank you for always being a constant in my life. I wish you all the happiness of the world. Happy Birthday." Sanjay Dutt is being attended by a team of doctors in Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. Maanyata said in her statement that the arrangement is for preliminary treatment and that the 61-year-old actor will be moved abroad "depending on how and when the COVID situation eases."

Here's Sanjay Dutt's post for Priya Dutt:

Sanjay Dutt was hospitalised after he complained of breathlessness on August 8. He tested negative for the coronavirus and was discharged after a two-day stay. Soon, Sanjay Dutt issued a statement announcing he will be taking a "short break from work for some medical treatment." Maanyata, who was stuck in Dubai due to the coronavirus pandemic-led lockdown with their children Shahraan and Iqra, returned in a couple of days. She issued a statement saying, "I request everyone, with my folded hands, to stop speculating the stage of his illness and let the doctors continue to do their work. We will update you all regularly with his progress."

She also wrote, "In these trying times, unfortunately, I have been unable to be by his side in the hospital, due to my home quarantine which ends in a couple of days. Every battle has a torchbearer and someone who holds the fort. Priya who has worked extensively over two decades with our family-run Cancer foundation, and who has also seen her mother battle this illness, has been our incredible torchbearer, while I will hold the fort."

Sanjay Dutt stars in Sadak 2 along with Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur, releasing on Disney + Hotstar today. His other pending projects are His other projects are KGF: Chapter 2, Torbaaz and Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Shamshera and Prithviraj.