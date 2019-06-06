Sanjay Dutt Struck Gold In His Photo Archive On Father Sunil Dutt's Birth Anniversary

Sanjay Dutt shared this throwback picture. (Image courtesy: duttsanjay)

Highlights Sanjay's post received over 1 lakh likes within a few hours "Happy Birthday Dad. I miss you," wrote Sanjay Sanjay Dutt is the son of Sanjay Dutt and Nargis

On his father Sunil Dutt's birthday anniversary, Sanjay Dutt shared a priceless throwback picture on social media. The actor shared a greyscale picture from his childhood days which features him along with his sister Namrata Dutt and his late father Sunil Dutt. Little Sanjay Dutt, dressed in a polka-dotted shirt, can be seen smiling with all his heart in the photograph. The 59-year-old actor captioned the post: "Happy Birthday Dad. I miss you." Just like us, Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanyata Dutt also loved the picture and she left a heart emoji in the comments section. The post received over 1 lakh likes on Instagram within a few hours.

Take a look at Sanjay Dutt's post here:

Sanjay Dutt has a treasure trove of throwback memories and he frequently delights his fans with throwback pictures on Instagram. Last month, on the birth anniversary of his late mother Nargis, the Vaastav actor shared a super cute picture from his childhood days and he captioned it: "Memories never fade! Happy Birthday Mom."

Check out the post here:

The actor took a trip down the memory lane and he fished out a priceless picture of himself along with Sunil Dutt and Nargis, and his sisters Priya and Namrata and he wrote: "The pillars of our family. I miss you mom and dad." ICYMI, this is the post we are referring to:

Sanjay's parents Sunil Dutt and Nargis were renowned Bollywood actors. Besides Sanjay, the couple was also parents to Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt. Sanjay Dutt was launched in Bollywood in 1981 film Rocky, which was directed by Sunil Dutt.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Abhishek Varman's Kalank featuring Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.