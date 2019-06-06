Sanjay Dutt Struck Gold In His Photo Archive On Father Sunil Dutt's Birth Anniversary

Sanjay Dutt delighted his Instafam with an adorable throwback picture

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 06, 2019 17:06 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sanjay Dutt Struck Gold In His Photo Archive On Father Sunil Dutt's Birth Anniversary

Sanjay Dutt shared this throwback picture. (Image courtesy: duttsanjay)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Sanjay's post received over 1 lakh likes within a few hours
  2. "Happy Birthday Dad. I miss you," wrote Sanjay
  3. Sanjay Dutt is the son of Sanjay Dutt and Nargis

On his father Sunil Dutt's birthday anniversary, Sanjay Dutt shared a priceless throwback picture on social media. The actor shared a greyscale picture from his childhood days which features him along with his sister Namrata Dutt and his late father Sunil Dutt. Little Sanjay Dutt, dressed in a polka-dotted shirt, can be seen smiling with all his heart in the photograph. The 59-year-old actor captioned the post: "Happy Birthday Dad. I miss you." Just like us, Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanyata Dutt also loved the picture and she left a heart emoji in the comments section. The post received over 1 lakh likes on Instagram within a few hours.

Take a look at Sanjay Dutt's post here:

Happy Birthday Dad. I miss you!

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) on

Sanjay Dutt has a treasure trove of throwback memories and he frequently delights his fans with throwback pictures on Instagram. Last month, on the birth anniversary of his late mother Nargis, the Vaastav actor shared a super cute picture from his childhood days and he captioned it: "Memories never fade! Happy Birthday Mom."

Check out the post here:

Memories never fade! Happy Birthday Mom

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) on

The actor took a trip down the memory lane and he fished out a priceless picture of himself along with Sunil Dutt and Nargis, and his sisters Priya and Namrata and he wrote: "The pillars of our family. I miss you mom and dad." ICYMI, this is the post we are referring to:

The pillars of our family! I miss you Mom & Dad

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) on

Sanjay's parents Sunil Dutt and Nargis were renowned Bollywood actors. Besides Sanjay, the couple was also parents to Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt. Sanjay Dutt was launched in Bollywood in 1981 film Rocky, which was directed by Sunil Dutt.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Abhishek Varman's Kalank featuring Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

sunil dutt birth anniversarySanjay Duttsanjay dutt sunil dutt

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live TVWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup Points TableBharat MovieGlanzaNokia 9 PureviewTata Sky

................................ Advertisement ................................