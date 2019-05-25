Sunil Dutt And Nargis In Sanjay Dutt's Old Is Gold Family Pic

Sanjay Dutt shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "The pillars of our family," Sanjay Dutt wrote Sanjay Dutt posted an old Dutt family picture on social media Sanjay Dutt's upcoming films are Sadak 2, Torbaaz and Panipat

Actor Sanjay Dutt skimmed through the pages of old family photo album and returned to Instagram with an absolutely delightful picture from the past. In the picture shared by Sanjay Dutt, he appears along with his parents, actor couple Sunil Dutt and Nargis, and his sisters Priya and Namrata. "The pillars of our family! I miss you Mom and Dad," he captioned the post. Today is Sunil Dutt's 14th death anniversary. Sanjay Dutt is the eldest of the three Dutt siblings and the only actor in the family after his parents. Sunil Dutt's daughter Priya, who is married to Owen Roncon is a politician like her father and she represented Congress in the 2019 Indian general elections.

Here's Sanjay Dutt's post:

Sanjay Dutt was launched in Bollywood in 1981 film Rocky, which was directed by Sunil Dutt. He followed it up with films such as Vidhaata, Vaastav, Khauff, Mission Kashmir, Sajan, Sadak and the Munna Bhai series to name a few.

In 2018, Rajkumar Hirani made a film on Sanjay Dutt's life, titled Sanju, which talked about his rise to fame, drug addiction phase and it also included Sanjay Dutt's tryst with law in connection with the 1993 Bombay Blasts. The film featured Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt and it was the highest earning film of the year.

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Kalank and his upcoming films are Torbaaz, Prasthanam remake , co-starring Manisha Koirala, Panipat with Ranbir Kapoor and Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, also featuring Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.