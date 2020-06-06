Sanjay Dutt Revisits Childhood Days On Dad Sunil Dutt's Birth Anniversary

Sanjay Dutt shared this photo (courtesy duttsanjay)

Highlights Sanjay Dutt shared a throwback pic on Sunil Dutt's birth anniversary

Sanjay Dutt posted a childhood throwback pic, featuring his father

Trishala Dutt remembered her "Dadaji" with an emotional message

On Sunil Dutt's birth anniversary every year, Sanjay Dutt revisits fond memories and dedicates heart-wrenching messages to the legendary actor, making us teary-eyed. This year was no exception. On June 6, Sanjay Dutt took a trip down memory lane, all the way to his childhood, and Instagrammed a black and white throwback photo of himself as a kid with dad Sunil Dutt. "You have always been my source of strength and happiness. Happy Birthday, dad," the Munna Bhai actor captioned the photo. Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala also remembered her grandfather with these words: "Happy birthday, dadaji." Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata dropped the red heart on the post.

Sanjay Dutt paid tribute to his mother Nargis Dutt on her birth anniversary on June 1 with an emotional post. "Happy Birthday, Ma. Miss you," he wrote while sharing a video, which describes Nargis as the "best actress, best wife, best mother." The video montage features snippets of Nargis' personal life with husband Sunil Dutt, son Sanjay Dutt and daughters Namrata and Priya Dutt.

In 2005, Sunil Dutt died of heart attack in Mumbai. On his death anniversary earlier, Sanjay Dutt Instagrammed a montage of throwback photos, which feature his childhood memories as well as glimpses of his life as an actor, with Sunil Dutt in each one of them. Sanjay Dutt's words were an echo of what he posted on Sunil Dutt's birthday anniversary on Saturday: "With you by my side, I knew that I don't need to worry about anything. Thank you for always having my back. Miss you today and everyday dad."

Sanjay Dutt and Sunil Dutt were last seen onscreen together in Munna Bhai MBBS. Last year, Sanjay Dutt dedicated his first ever Marathi project as a producer - Baba - to Sunil Dutt.