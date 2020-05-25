Sanjay Dutt And Father Sunil Dutt Through The Years: 'Thank You For Always Having My Back'

Sanjay Dutt and Sunil Dutt from Instagram video (courtesy duttsanjay)

Just like every year, Sanjay Dutt remembered his father, actor Sunil Dutt, with an emotional post on his death anniversary on May 25. Sanjay Dutt, who has a treasury studded with priceless memories of Sunil Dutt, shared a few of those gems on Instagram today. The 60-year-old actor Instagrammed a montage of throwback photos, which feature his childhood memories as well as glimpses of his life as an actor, with Sunil Dutt in each one of them. Sanjay Dutt's message for his father will make you well up: "With you by my side, I knew that I don't need to worry about anything. Thank you for always having my back. Miss you today and everyday dad," wrote the Vaastav actor.

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala, who lives with her grandmother in New York, dropped this heart-wrenching comment on Sanjay Dutt's post. "15 years... Missing dadaji everyday... wish he was here." Trishala is Sanjay Dutt's daughter with former wife Richa Sharma. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata also responded to the post with heart icons.

Last year, Sanjay Dutt dedicated his first ever Marathi project as a producer - Baba - to Sunil Dutt. On Sunil Dutt's birthday anniversary in June, the Khalnayak posted a black and white photo from his archives to say: "Happy Birthday Dad. I miss you."

Sanjay Dutt's parents Sunil Dutt and Nargis often feature in the actor's Instagram entries. Here's piece of throwback gold, featuring Sanjay Dutt, parents Sunil Dutt and Nargis, and sisters Priya and Namrata. "The pillars of our family! I miss you mom and dad," he captioned the photo.

In 2005, Sunil Dutt died of heart attack in Mumbai. Sanjay Dutt and Sunil Dutt were last seen onscreen together in Munna Bhai MBBS.