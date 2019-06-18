Sanjay Dutt Dedicates His First Marathi Production Baba To Sunil Dutt

Sanjay Dutt shared this picture (Courtesy: duttsanjay)

Highlights Sanjay Dutt is producing his first Marathi film He shared the poster of the film on social media The film will release on August 2

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who is venturing into Marathi cinema as a producer with Baba, has dedicated the film to his late father and veteran actor Sunil Dutt. Sanjay on Tuesday took to social media to share a poster of his first Marathi production. "Dedicating our first Marathi film Baba to the person who remained steadfast in my life through everything! Love you dad," Sanjay captioned the poster, in which a young boy is seen sitting on the rear passenger seat of his father's bicycle, against the backdrop of a farm.

Here is the post shared by Sanjay Dutt:

Baba features Deepak Dobriyal, Nandita Dhuri Patkar and child artiste Aaryan Menghji in the pivotal roles, read a statement.

The film is co-produced under Sanjay's banner Sanjay S Dutt Productions, along with Blue Mustang Creations. Directed by Raj R Gupta, Baba is scheduled for release on August 2.