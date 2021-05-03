Sanjay Dutt Remembers Mom Nargis On Death Anniversary: Not A Day Goes By When I Don't Miss You Ma

Sanjay Dutt with his mom Nargis (Image courtesy: @sanjaydutt)

Highlights Sanjay Dutt is missing his mom Nargis on her 40th death anniversary

Sanjay posted a throwback picture with her on Instagram

Nargis died in 1981

Sanjay Dutt, who lost his mother and actress Nargis in 1981, is remembering her on her 40th death anniversary today. On Monday, Sanjay posted a monochromatic picture of himself with his mom Nargis on Instagram. In the picture, Sanjay as a little child can be seen resting on Nargis's lap as she holds him in her arms. The mother-son duo is smiling in the photo. What a priceless moment, we say. The 61-year-old actor also wrote an emotional caption along with it. Remembering Nargis, he wrote, "Not a day goes by when I don't miss you Ma!"

See his post here:

Earlier, we saw a beautiful memory of his parents Sunil Dutt and Nargis on the occasion of their wedding anniversary. On March 11, Sanjay posted a throwback picture of his parents and wrote, "Both of you taught me the real meaning of love. Happy Anniversary Mom and Dad."

Take a look at his post here:

On Nargis's 39th death anniversary last year, Sanjay Dutt had shared another picture with her on the platform. "It's been 39 years since you left us but I know you're always by my side. I wish you were here with me, today and every day. Love you and miss you every day Mom," his caption read.

In case you missed it, have a look at his post.

Nargis frequently features on Sanjay Dutt's Instagram handle. See some of the posts here:

Nargis was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 1980. The actress underwent the treatment of the disease in New York back then. After her return to India, the actress fell ill and was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. She went into a coma and died on May 3 in 1981, a few days before the premiere of Sanjay Dutt's debut film Rocky.

Sanjay Dutt attended the premiere of Rocky with his father Sunil Dutt on May 7, 1981. A seat was kept vacant for Nargis at the premiere. Rocky was directed by Sunil Dutt. The movie also featured Reena Roy, Tina Munim, Amjad Khan and Shammi Kapoor to name a few.

Coming back to Nargis, the actress made her debut as a child artist in the 1935 film Talashe Haq. She worked in several popular movies such as Mother India, Aag, Andaz, Awaara, Shree 420 and Chori Chori among others.

Sanjay Dutt's father and actor Sunil Dutt died of a heart attack in 2005.

Years later, Rajkumar Hirani directed a film based on Sanjay Dutt's life titled Sanju (2018). The movie featured Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt in the lead role. Paresh Rawal was cast as Sunil Dutt. Manisha Koirala played the role of Nargis in the film.

In terms of work, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in the Netflix film Torbaaz in 2020. He has films such as Shamshera, K.G.F: Chapter 2, Prithviraj and Bhuj: The Pride of India coming up.