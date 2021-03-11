Sanjay Dutt Remembers Parents Sunil Dutt And Nargis On Their Anniversary

Sunil Dutt and Nargis in a throwback picture. (Image courtesy: Sanjay Dutt)

Sunil Dutt and Nargis are not there with us but the presence of both the actors is surely felt in the Hindi cinema. Today, it's their wedding anniversary. On the occasion, Sunil Dutt and Nargis's son Sanjay Dutt has wished his "Mom and Dad" a happy wedding anniversary on Instagram. Sanjay Dutt posted a monochromatic photo of the couple and remembered them. He wrote, "Both of you taught me the real meaning of love. Happy Anniversary Mom & Dad." In the photo, we can see Sunil Dutt and Nargis laughing together, as they enjoy each other's company.



Sanjay Dutt keeps sharing old pictures with his parents Sunil Dutt and Nargis on Instagram.

Sunil Dutt married Nargis on March 11, 1958. Sunil and Nargis worked together in two films Mother India and Yaadein. Sunil played the role of Nargis's younger son Birju in Mother India. Nargis was cast as Radha in the film.

Sanjay Dutt, Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt are their children. Nargis was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 1980. The actress died in 1981 a few days before the premiere of Sanjay Dutt's debut film Rocky. At the premiere, a seat was kept vacant for Nargis. Sunil Dutt died of a heart attack in 2005.