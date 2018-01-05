Sanjay Dutt Biopic, Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Gets A June Release Date Yay! We'll finally get to see Ranbir Kapoor play the protagonist in the Sanjay Dutt biopic

The much-talked about Sanjay Dutt biopic will release in June this year, confirms director Rajkumar Hirani. Yay! We'll finally get to see Ranbir Kapoor play the protagonist in the biographical drama. "The no-holds-barred story of Sanjay Dutt, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, #Dutt Biopic releasing on June 29! A Fox Star Studios presentation, produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani. #Ranbir Kapoor," tweeted the production house. Thecombination of Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra have zeroes in Ranbir to play the lead with an ensemble supporting cast.Sonam Kapoor plays the role of actress Tina Munim, Anushka Sharma had been cast as a journalist while Monisha Koirala and Sunil Dutt will take up the roles of Sanjay Dutt's parents - Nargis and Sunil Dutt. Dia Mirza will be seen playing the role of Sanjay's wife Maanyata in the biopic. The yet-untitled movie will highlight Mr Dutt's initial days in the industry, his affairs, his relationship with his parents and his jail-time. Ranbir Kapoor, who confessed that Mr Dutt shared his personal experiences generously to help him get into the skin of the character, told PTI: "It's not a propaganda film trying to portray him as God or something. We are trying to show a very human side of Sanjay Dutt, his perils, his downfall, his will to fight, his time in jail, terrorism charges, his drug phase, how he handled his mother's death two days before the release of his debut film, his relationship with his father. These were human conflicts in his life."On the work front, Sanjay Dutt is currently shooting for