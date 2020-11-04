Sanjana Sanghi's Udaipur Pics Are What Winter Afternoons Should Look Like

Sanjana Sanghi shared this photo (courtesy sanjanasanghi96)

Sanjana Sanghi was in Udaipur recently and had a lovely time in the City Of Lakes. Sanjana shared an entire album full of photos from her Udaipur diaries, which are all about basking in the winter sun. "Take-outs from a beautiful afternoon," Sanjana captioned her photos. Dressed in a printed salwar-kameez, Sanjana was every bit stunning and merged with the spectacular ambience of the Lake Palace in Udaipur. Over all, Sanjana's take-away from the trip to Udaipur was a bunch of magical moments. "Beautiful is an understatement for you, Udaipur. See you back soon," she wrote in an Instagram story.

Sanjana Sanghi made her debut in a lead role in Dil Bechara, which is the Hindi adaptation of John Greene's book The Fault In Our Stars. The actress recently shared a message she had received from the author some three months ago and wrote: "Thank you for these unfathomable words John. I will simply never be able to articulate what this means to me. It takes away so much heartache and pain. Thank you for giving us the most broken but beautiful world of The Fault In Our Stars, For watching our labour of love the very day it released, For embracing Kizie, she has both given and taken away so much from me. For giving us Hazel Grace Lancaster."

Sanjana Sanghi also recently trended for sharing a throwback photo from her school days. "A walk down memory lane to my School Graduation Day, March 2014 and a 17-year-old me. Celebrating A 100 years of Modern School, New Delhi. To you, my Alma Mater," she wrote.

Sanjana Sanghi stepped into Bollywood with a supporting role in 2011 movie Rockstar. She's also featured in films such as Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns.