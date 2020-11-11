Sanjana Sanghi Recalls The Day She Was Cast In Rockstar. She Was 13

Sanjana Sanghi from the sets of Rockstar (courtesy sanjanasanghi96)

Highlights 'Rockstar' clocked 9 years on Wednesday

"I didn't grow up ever imagining myself in the movies," she wrote

She experienced "pure cinematic magic on the sets of Rockstar"

Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar released on November 11, nine years ago. The film marked actress Sanjana Sanghi's stepping stone in Bollywood. Celebrating her foray in movies almost a decade ago, the 24-year-old actress recalled the time she received the good news - that she's been cast in Rockstar. Sanjana said she was just 13 then and was in the middle of school when she got the news. "I can remember a tiny 13-year-old me getting the surreal news that I was going to be 'Mandy' in Rockstar, right in middle of a school day like it was yesterday." Sanjana Sanghi co-starred with Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri in Rockstar - she played the role of Nargis' sister.

"I didn't grow up ever imagining myself in the movies, and after experiencing pure cinematic magic on the sets of Rockstar as a child, I couldn't imagine my life without the movies," Sanjana Sanghi added to her post, which is a compilation of her scenes from Rockstar. "Unending gratitude for each and every one who has been a part Rockstar's journey; to make it one that can never be forgotten and one that has shaped me in a countless number of ways," she added.

After Rockstar, Sanjana Sanghi also featured in small but significant roles in films such as 2017's Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns. She made her debut in a full-fledged role with this year's Dil Bechara, co-starring with Sushant Singh Rajput. Dil Bechara is the Hindi adaptation of John Green's book The Fault In Our Stars.