Shah Rukh Khan Liked Animal Teaser, Reveals Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Ranbir Kapoor's recent release, Animal, created quite a buzz at the box office. The film truly struck the right chord with film enthusiasts. Recently, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga spoke about Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to the film's teaser during an interview with Dainik Bhaskar. In Sandeep's words, "He (SRK) saw the teaser, and he liked the teaser. I showed him the teaser in the office; he had come during Ganpati." The filmmaker also expressed his eagerness to collaborate with the megastar, saying, "I want to work with Shah Rukh Khan sir. Every hero ke liye kuch na kuch rahega. [There will be something for every hero.] In Hindi, I want to work with Shah Rukh Khan sir, Ranveer Singh."

After Animal's release, Sandeep Reddy Vanga faced a fair share of criticism. A section of people accused the lead characters in his films like Kabir Singh and Animal of being misogynistic. In a previous interview with Galatta Plus, Sandeep addressed this issue, saying, “Misogyny is disrespect to women. The actual definition is that, right? To nahi [So, No]. Even Kabir Singh, even Animal, even me as a person. I always feel like my production name is Bhadrakali Pictures and I don't know why people think…not too many people, only these 15-20 jokers. But it's a wrong word to use on Kabir (Singh) and Animal.” Sandeep Reddy Vanga then turned the question to the interviewer, asking, “Do you think the characters were misogynistic?”

Animal was released on December 1 last year. In addition to Ranbir Kapoor essaying the role of Ranvijay Singh Balbir, the film featured Anil Kapoor as Balbir Singh, Bobby Deol as Abrar Haque, Rashmika Mandanna as Geetanjali, and Triptii Dimi as Zoya Riaz.

As of now, the movie is streaming on the OTT platform Netflix.