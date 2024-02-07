Sandeep Reddy Vanga Reveals Son's Reaction To Animal ('Chopped A-Rated Scenes' Version)

Ranbir Kapoor in the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's latest film Animal made all kinds of right noises at the box office. In a recent chat with Siddharth Kannan, the director opened up about his wife and son's take on the movie. Sandeep shared a hilarious incident about how he had to make some edits so his little one could watch the film. He said, "To hum log kya kiya, hard disk me, jo scene nahi dikhana chahiye, usko kaat ke, alag edit dikhaya usko. New year ke time, Goa me dikhaya tha. [We took a hard drive, cut out all some scenes and showed him a different edit. He watched it during New Year's in Goa.] He saw the film, but I have chopped all the A-rated scenes." Describing his son's reaction, Sandeep added, "He found the underwear action scene incredibly funny."

Moving on to his wife's response after watching Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared, “Genuine feedback milta hai ghar pe. [I get genuine feedback at home.] She felt that there was a lot of bloodshed. She did not say anything about misogyny and all.”

FYI: Animal won a total of 5 Filmfare awards. But, the female lead, Rashmika Mandanna, didn't receive a nomination. In the same interview, Sandeep Reddy Vanga opened up about his reaction to Rashmika's absence from the Best Actress nominations. Talking about her performance, he said, “It is not an easy performance, what I believed. She was giggling, laughing. She is going mad. She is going crazy. That was not easy. It is an 11-minute scene. She was holding the scene.”

Sandeep Reddy Vanga also disclosed he does not “believe in awards.” He added, “Genuinely, I don't believe in awards and all. But I went because 19 nominations hai and the entire team was there. So why should there be an absentee director there?”

Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Animal features a stunning star cast including Triptii Dimri, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Shakti Kapoor. The film is currently streaming on OTT platform Netflix.