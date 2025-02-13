<i>Sanam Teri Kasam</i> Star Harshvardhan Rane Comments On Star Kids: "8 Out Of 10 Have Already..."

Harshvardhan Rane is currently riding high on success, as his 2016 film Sanam Teri Kasam is recording history at the box office upon its re-release.

The actor has been busy with media interactions, in one of them he said that he does not envy star kids for their easy journey in the industry.

Harshvardhan further added that he is only very grateful for all the love he is receiving.

The actor told India Today, "Honestly, I am someone who believes in writing down things rather than just believing the voices floating around me. When people talk about star kids getting all the opportunities, I write their names and realise 8 out of 10 have already vanished from the scene. Hence, I am not able to feel resentment when I do the mathematics and realise how outsiders are the ones who continue to get good work. How can we not look at their success? I can thus never bring myself to complain about it."

Rane added, "This is not any kind of positive affirmation, but it's facts. I think every time someone has a doubt, they should make a note. There are no biases or partialities, just hard facts. Not many star kids have found work eventually, and it's the outsiders who are at the top."

Harshvardhan concluded by saying that he wants to win a big producer and convince him that if given the right film, the actor can do full justice to it.

Harshvardhan Rane debuted in Bollywood with the romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam, alongside Mawra Hocane. The film was re-released in theatres on February 7, 2025, and has been wreaking havoc at the box office.