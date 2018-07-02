Sana Saeed On Comedy Circus Returns Role: 'I'm Not Going To Just Add Glam Quotient'

Sana Saeed shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Sana Saeed will be seen in a TV comedy show I see television as a lot of growth: Sana Saeed Sana Saeed made her debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Remember actress Sana Saeed? She first won our hearts with her adorable portrayal of Anjali in the 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and left the audiences smitten with her performance in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year (2012). Sana Saeed is all set to entertain the audiences once again. Sana will be seen putting her comic skills to test in the upcoming comedy show titled Comedy Circus Returns, reports news agency IANS. During a recent media interaction, Sana said that contrary to the popular trend in comedy shows where actresses are cast to merely add glamour quotient, she will be seen showcasing a lot of variation with her characters, she will be even seen portraying the role of an old-aged woman. "I am not going to just add glam quotient to the show. I am doing a lot of variations and having a lot of fun. I get to do things like change my voice and play an old character. We don't get to do so much of variation when we do movies," IANS quoted her as saying.



Sana Saeed, who has earlier been a part of several reality shows including Fear Factor, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Nach Baliye, believes that reality shows are "crash courses" for actors and also that she has no plans of leaving television. She told IANS: "I feel that as an actor, these (reality shows) are crash courses for us where we get to learn dance in three months. Who will teach me 18 dance styles in three months and teach me 10 hours a day? Reality shows are best way of growing. For instance, Fear Factor made me fearless as an individual." She added: "So, I don't look at TV as stress. I see it as a lot of growth. These are all things that I have been able to accomplish on television. There's no way I would back out from a medium that has so much to offer."



The 29-year-old actress has featured in television shows such as Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na and Lo Ho Gayi Pooja Iss Ghar Ki. She will be next seen in Social Media Murder Society and Stranger Group



