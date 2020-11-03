A Then-And-Now Kinda Birthday Wish From Shah Rukh Khan's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Co-Star Sana Saeed

Sana Saeed shared these images with SRK. (courtesy sanaofficial)

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 55th birthday in Dubai along with his family on Monday. Back home, SRK's closest friends, colleagues and fans posted on the social media, expressing their love and shared some of the cutest messages for him. Sana Saeed, who made her Bollywood debut with the 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, shared an extra special wish for SRK, who played her onscreen father in the Karan Johar-directed film. Sana shared two pictures on her Instagram profile. The first one was a relatively recent photograph from the sets of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikla Jaa 6 (in which she was a participant). In the picture, she can be seen hugging SRK. The second picture was a throwback from the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, in which she featured as child artiste.

In her caption, Sana Saeed wrote: "Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh Khan. We love you so much." She added the hashtag #memoriesforlife and accompanied the post with a heart and a sparkles emoji. Take a look at her post here:

Other than Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Sana Saeed has starred in Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega and Badal. She then featured in Karan Johar's 2012 film Student Of The Year, which starred Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. The actress has also featured in many television shows such as Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na and Lo Ho Gayi Pooja Iss Ghar Ki. Sana also participated in dance reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Nach Baliye.