Samantha Ruth Prabhu's T-Shirt Is Also Owned By These 2 Unlikely People

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has one helluva t-shirt. Something that might be available in a 40-year-old man's wardrobe as well as that of a 4-year-old boy (going by her caption). The actress shared a happy picture of herself, dressed in a printed t-shirt. Along with the photograph, the Majili actress shared a humour-infused caption. She wrote: "When the two people who tell you they have the exact same t shirt as you do are a 40-year-old man and, a 4-year-old boy. So nice. I am really keeping up with the fashion it girls." Aashritha Daggubati, in the comments section wrote: "Haha! It looks so comfy. Nothing more needed."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who happens to be a fitness enthusiast, frequently shares pictures from meditation and yoga sessions, where she is accompanied by her pet dog Hash. She recently shared a picture of herself doing aerial yoga and wrote: "Congratulations! You and I made it to July."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is best-known for starring in films such as Ye Maaya Chesave, Rangasthalam, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and others. The actress had multiple releases last year, which included the Telugu film Majili (in which she co-starred with her husband Naga Chaitanya), Jaanu and Oh! Baby. She will next be seen in the Tamil film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, co-stars of films like Manam, Ye Maaya Chesave and Autonagar Surya, got married in 2017. The couple had two weddings - one in accordance with South India rituals preceded by a Christian wedding.