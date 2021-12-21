Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shuts Down Troll With A Simple Tweet

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this image. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Highlights Samantha recently featured in the song Oo Antava..Oo Oo Antava

She also starred in The Family Man 2 this year

The actress has also signed an international project

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been trending all day, courtesy her performance in the new track Oo Antava..Oo Oo Antava from Allu Arjun's film Pushpa. While a section of the Internet was busy praising the actress on social media, a Twitter user decided to address the actress in a very condescending manner, commenting on her marital status and character in words that are too vile to be reproduced here. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who usually ignores her social media trolls, replied to the Twitter user with these simple words: "God bless your soul." If that is not the way to shut trolls, we don't know what is. Read Samantha Ruth Prabhu's reply here.

Speaking of her ordeal with trolls earlier in an interview with Film Companion, Samantha told Anupama Chopra, "The thing is, even with trolling for The Family Man or this, I don't react to them. That is how I have always been. I don't react to this kind of noise and I don't intend on doing so as well." The 34-year-old actress added that she likes to stay distant from the "noise" on social media and added, "Everybody wanted me to react to The Family Man issue. There were like 65000 tweets hammering me. I just thought no. I will speak when I have to speak and when I feel like saying something. I will not be bulldozed into saying something."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and actor Naga Chaitanya, announced separation in October this year. They were married for over 3 years.

Samantha will soon work with Downton Abbey director Philip John in a project titled Arrangements Of Love. In the film, Samantha will play the role of a bisexual character, who runs her own detective agency.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam. The actress made her big digital debut with The Family Man 2 and she made headlines for her role as Raji, an unwavering Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter on a suicide mission in the series. She has starred in films like Manam, Ye Maaya Chesave, Autonagar Surya, Majili and Oh Baby to name a few.